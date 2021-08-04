3M (NYSE: MMM) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Today, the Group President of 3M (MMM – Research Report), Eric Hammes, sold shares of MMM for $173.3K.

Following Eric Hammes’ last MMM Sell transaction on November 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 37.3%. In addition to Eric Hammes, one other MMM executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on 3M’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.52 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.18 billion and had a net profit of $1.31 billion. The company has a one-year high of $208.95 and a one-year low of $149.31. MMM’s market cap is $116 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.40.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $205.11, reflecting a -2.3% downside. Three different firms, including Barclays and UBS, currently also have a Sell rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on 3M has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eric Hammes' trades have generated a -2.1% average return based on past transactions.

Founded in 1902, Minnesota-based 3M Company manufactures and sells industrial, safety and consumer products worldwide. It operates through multiple business segments including, Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The company offers its products directly to users and through various e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers.