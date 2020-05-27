36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Vincent Yu assigned a Buy rating to 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.50, close to its 52-week low of $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -21.3% and a 35.7% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, So-Young International, and Ehang Holdings Ltd.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 36Kr Holdings Inc with a $8.00 average price target.

Based on 36Kr Holdings Inc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $323 million and net profit of $30.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $82.28 million and had a net profit of $9.78 million.

36Kr Holdings, Inc. operates as an online media publisher offering new economy focused content. The firm offers business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services. The company was founded by Chengcheng Liu on December 3, 2018 is headquartered in Beijing, China.