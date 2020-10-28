2U (TWOU) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Hold rating on 2U (TWOU – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 77.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

2U has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.20.

Based on 2U’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $183 million and GAAP net loss of $66.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.97 million.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Graduate Program and Alternative Credential. The Graduate Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.