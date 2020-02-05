2U (TWOU) Gets a Hold Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris maintained a Hold rating on 2U (TWOU – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.31, close to its 52-week low of $11.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for 2U with a $28.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.49 and a one-year low of $11.37. Currently, 2U has an average volume of 1.25M.

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to qualified students. It operates through the Graduate Program and Short Course segments. The Graduate Program segment target students seeking a full graduate degree of the same quality receives on-campus.